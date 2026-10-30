Repeaters for Russian drones continue to operate in Belarus - Demchenko

In Belarus, repeaters for Russian drones continue to operate. This was stated by State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko during a national telethon on October 30, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, they are operating. Signals originating from the territory of Belarus are periodically detected, which allow Russian drones to move more freely toward our western regions. And it cannot be said that the repeaters operate 24 hours a day, but those components of the Defense Forces that have the technical capabilities continue to note that, in various locations, the repeaters resume operation for a certain period of time—especially when a more massive attack is underway as Russia launches drones toward Ukraine. The routes are specifically plotted so that these drones follow the border line with Belarus