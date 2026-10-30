Repeaters for Russian drones continue to operate in Belarus - Demchenko

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
02:33 PM • 1262 views
Ukrainian delegation with evacuated residents of Oleshky has set out for Anapa - ArakhamiaVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 1742 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, 13 of the 16 hearings scheduled for October were postponed
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 5462 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
11:58 AM • 14202 views
NATO military chief sees no delays in Patriot deliveries to Ukraine
11:20 AM • 15308 views
Budanov on Oleshky: this is an important operation, and it must continuePhoto
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 22255 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
09:42 AM • 16372 views
Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residentsVideo
09:22 AM • 13531 views
In Kyiv, work has begun on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear
09:13 AM • 13894 views
Fire Point is scaling up production of Flamingo missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 attack drones, Stielerman says
08:59 AM • 10502 views
Ukraine imposed sanctions against those involved with "Rassvet" and Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.4m/s
64%
755mm
Popular news
Southern Bridge in Kyiv is being reopened again - for which vehicles and what about the metroOctober 30, 06:38 AM • 7972 views
Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian oil refineries after pressure from Trump - WSJOctober 30, 06:53 AM • 5428 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 21170 views
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendshipOctober 30, 08:10 AM • 15699 views
The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - Arahamia09:29 AM • 14423 views
Publications
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 5442 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 22246 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 21303 views
Shelters, postponements, and new requirements: how the Cabinet of Ministers plans to change the way businesses operate during an air raid alertOctober 29, 07:49 PM • 13841 views
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhotoOctober 29, 05:55 PM • 33198 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a party02:32 PM • 348 views
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendshipOctober 30, 08:10 AM • 15796 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 27361 views
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beerOctober 29, 02:15 PM • 24556 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 25966 views
Actual
Heating
Facebook
Starlink
Fox News
Mikoyan MiG-29

Repeaters for Russian drones continue to operate in Belarus - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

Repeaters periodically transmit signals from Belarus for Russian drones. During massive attacks, the UAVs move along the border.

Repeaters for Russian drones continue to operate in Belarus - Demchenko

In Belarus, repeaters for Russian drones continue to operate. This was stated by State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko during a national telethon on October 30, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, they are operating. Signals originating from the territory of Belarus are periodically detected, which allow Russian drones to move more freely toward our western regions. And it cannot be said that the repeaters operate 24 hours a day, but those components of the Defense Forces that have the technical capabilities continue to note that, in various locations, the repeaters resume operation for a certain period of time—especially when a more massive attack is underway as Russia launches drones toward Ukraine. The routes are specifically plotted so that these drones follow the border line with Belarus

- the SBGS spokesperson said, commenting on the situation at the border with Belarus, particularly regarding the repeaters.

Russian “Geran-5” drones are already accelerating to 1,000 km/h — “Flash”29.10.26, 15:39 • 3400 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine