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Russian “Geran-5” drones are already accelerating to 1,000 km/h — “Flash”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Presidential adviser Serhii Beskrestnov stated that the "Geran-5" can accelerate to 1,000 km/h. russia continues to modernize its drone missiles.

Russian “Geran-5” drones are already accelerating to 1,000 km/h — “Flash”

Russian Geran-5 drone missiles are already capable of accelerating to 1,000 km/h. This was reported by the president’s adviser on defense technologies, Serhii Beskrestnov, call sign “Flash,” reports UNN.

Details

We recorded such cases when, while maneuvering, the Geran-5 accelerated to 1,000 km/h. They are constantly trying to do this; they also understand that this is technology, it is constantly, you know, like a game of chess. In other words, they are constantly trying to make their move, and we are looking for ways to respond to them

 - Beskrestnov said.

He added that Russia is continuously modernizing unmanned aerial vehicles, involving tens of thousands of engineers in their development. According to him, Ukraine needs not only to develop its own technologies but also to outpace the enemy in the pace of their improvement.

We remind you

Russia publicly demonstrated the new Geran-5 cruise missile for the first time, which the occupying forces have already used to strike Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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