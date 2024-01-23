Repeated explosions occurred in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Repeated explosions have occurred in Kharkiv and Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports .

Details

Explosions in the city! More details later. Do not leave the shelters! Klitschko wrote

Kharkiv is under attack again - several explosions in the city Terekhov wrote.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were already heard in Kyiv, and air defense was working.

An hour earlier, the enemy fired S-300 missiles at the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties.

Ukrainian General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place in the frontline per day