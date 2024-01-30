Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: the contractor promises to complete the restoration of the tunnel in the fall

Preliminarily, the work on the restoration of the overpass tunnel between the Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This is reported by the press service of the Avtostrada group of companies, UNN reports.

Details

Autostrada has engaged more than 500 underground construction specialists to work on the project. Currently, 3 design teams are developing the tunnel reconstruction project. All these specialists have many years of experience in subway construction.

The company explained that the movement of trains on the section between these stations was suspended due to flooding and cracks in the tunnel lining blocks. The geometry of the structure was disturbed, and there was a risk of collapse.

Therefore, after conducting the necessary surveys and studies, it was decided to dismantle the emergency section of the tunnel (which is about 27 meters long) and build a new one in this place - a monolithic, open-section rectangular tunnel - the post says.

It is noted that more than 30 units of its own special equipment are currently involved. The company emphasized that they perform all the work on their own, without involving subcontractors.

We plan to complete the restoration of the transfer tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations in the fall of 2024. We work on the site 24/7 - Avtostrada said.

Addendum

In addition, the company said that last year they stabilized the existing tunnel structure from the inside with special metal scaffolding to prevent the tunnel from sinking anymore.

Currently, restoration work is underway both inside and outside the tunnel. After all utility networks are relocated, the excavation of the tunnel will begin to dismantle the damaged structures.

We are currently drilling the piles, on top of which we will make a load-bearing slab to minimize the load over the tunnel. This slab will be used for heavy equipment, including a drilling rig that will drill a wall in the ground using the bored pile method to prevent water from entering the pit - the company explained.

Recall

The preliminary conclusions of the research forensic institution indicate that the deformation of the tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations was caused by poor design decisions and construction and installation work on the tunnel structure of this section.