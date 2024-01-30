Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: the contractor promises to complete the restoration of the tunnel in the fall

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 82013 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120356 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124497 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166302 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166119 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269404 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166896 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102052 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 76561 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 50620 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 46598 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 58881 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249871 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235910 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120356 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101459 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117914 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118512 views
Actual
Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: the contractor promises to complete the restoration of the tunnel in the fall

Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: the contractor promises to complete the restoration of the tunnel in the fall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46943 views

The restoration of the elevated tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations in Kyiv is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2024. The damaged 27-meter-long section of the tunnel will be dismantled and rebuilt to prevent the risk of collapse.

Preliminarily, the work on the restoration of the overpass tunnel between the Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This is reported by the press service of the Avtostrada group of companies, UNN reports. 

Details

Autostrada has engaged more than 500 underground construction specialists to work on the project. Currently, 3 design teams are developing the tunnel reconstruction project. All these specialists have many years of experience in subway construction. 

The company explained that the movement of  trains on the section between these stations was suspended due to flooding and cracks in the tunnel lining blocks. The geometry of the structure was disturbed, and there was a risk of collapse.

In Kyiv stations on the "blue line" of the subway were never closed as shelters - Kyiv Metro26.01.24, 12:31 • 74578 views

Therefore, after conducting the necessary surveys and studies, it was decided to dismantle the emergency section of the tunnel (which is about 27 meters long) and build a new one in this place - a monolithic, open-section rectangular tunnel 

- the post says.

It is noted that more than 30 units of its own special equipment are currently involved. The company emphasized that they perform all the work on their own, without involving subcontractors.

We plan to complete the restoration of the transfer tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations in the fall of 2024. We work on the site 24/7

- Avtostrada said.

Addendum

In addition, the company said that last year they stabilized the existing tunnel structure from the inside with special metal scaffolding to prevent the tunnel from sinking anymore.

Currently, restoration work is underway both inside and outside the tunnel. After all utility networks are relocated, the excavation of the tunnel will begin to dismantle the damaged structures.

We are currently drilling the piles, on top of which we will make a load-bearing slab to minimize the load over the tunnel. This slab will be used for heavy equipment, including a drilling rig that will drill a wall in the ground using the bored pile method to prevent water from entering the pit 

- the company explained.

Flooding of the Kyiv subway: law enforcement officers conducted an additional inspection of the tunnels19.12.23, 15:51 • 25430 views

Recall

The preliminary conclusions of the research forensic institution indicate that the deformation of the tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations was caused by poor design decisions and construction and installation work on the tunnel structure of this section.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising