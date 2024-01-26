In Kyiv stations on the "blue line" of the subway were never closed as shelters - Kyiv Metro

In Kyiv, not a single day of the "blue line" metro stations, where six stations are under repair, were closed to people who come here as a shelter. This was stated by Viktor Braginsky, the head of the Kyiv Metro, as quoted by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

The political manipulations around the closure of six metro stations of the "blue" line are an absolute cynical diversion. Not a single day have the metro stations been closed for people who come here as a shelter to escape from enemy shelling - Braginsky said.

The head of the Kyiv metro was quoted as adding that public statements by some politicians about the alleged closure of stations misled citizens. Because of this, people thought they could not use them as shelters and did not go there during air raids.

"I appeal to Kyiv residents: get information from the official resources of the city authorities, not from anonymous Telegram channels and other dubious sources," Braginsky said.

Recall

In early December, a subway tunnel was depressurized and flooded. As a result, 6 stations of the "blue line" of the metro were closed for at least 6 months.

Subsequently, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv.