Renovation of a dormitory for IDPs continues in Poltava region with a budget of UAH 13.4 million

The stage of improving the living conditions of a dormitory for internally displaced persons is underway in Poltava Oblast. The total estimated budget of the project is UAH 13.4 million. This is reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the town of Hlobyne, located in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region, a dormitory is being renovated to accommodate internally displaced persons. The project will provide housing for 46 people in need of temporary shelter.

In particular, the renovation will include the restoration of living rooms, kitchens, sanitary rooms and corridors. It is also planned to replace windows and insulate the building, which will improve thermal performance and ensure comfort at any time of the year.

The total budget of the project is UAH 13.4 million, of which UAH 12.1 million is provided by the Russian Federation's Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

