Refugee couple from Kherson dies in the United States: their son is missing
A Ukrainian family who evacuated from Kherson died as a result of Hurricane Helen in North Carolina. The bodies of the parents have been found, and the 13-year-old son is still missing.
A couple of refugees from Kherson died as a result of Hurricane Helen in the United States, their son is still being searched for. This is reported by USA Today, according to UNN.
The family of Dmytro Segen and Anastasia Novitina evacuated from Kherson due to the Russian invasion and settled in North Carolina, where their home was located a few meters from the South Too River. During the hurricane, the water in the river rose by almost 6 meters, which led to catastrophic consequences.
The bodies of Anastasia and Dmitriy were found a few days after the disaster. Anastasia was identified by a gold earring, while Dmitry was identified by his fingerprints.
According to the information, the couple's 13-year-old son has not yet been found.
