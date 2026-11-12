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Rain will cover Ukraine: temperatures in the south will rise to 13°

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On Thursday, clouds and rain will cover most regions of Ukraine, with sleet possible in the Carpathians. In Kyiv, there will be rain and 3–5°.

Rain will cover Ukraine: temperatures in the south will rise to 13°

On Thursday, November 12, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the situation in Ukraine will be determined by atmospheric fronts in a low-pressure field, which will bring overcast skies and rain of varying intensity in most regions. Pressure will fall. Winds will prevail from southerly directions and bring warm, humid air, so temperatures will be accordingly moderate during the day, with the warmest conditions in the south.

During the day, there will be moderate rain in Ukraine, and heavy rain in the southeast (wet snow in the Carpathians). In Crimea and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, there will be fog in places in the morning. Winds will be predominantly southeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 3–8°, and 8–13° in the south of the country

- the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Thursday. The temperature will be 3–5°.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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