Rada plans to hear NABU - due to “PR” matters

In the near future, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy will hear a report on the work of the NABU. This was stated in a comment to UNN by a member of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Anatoly Burmich.

In a week or two, the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada will hear a report on the work of the NABU. Many questions will be raised, in particular regarding implementation. We will also hear the issue of criminal cases – bringing them to court: what are the specific results? Because initiating a criminal case and then it gets lost somewhere is not a job. Just as it is not a job that first they report on corrupt officials in the press, and then either the case is lost, or somehow softened, or it is forgotten altogether. And corruption does not go away, only journalists actually expose it. There are a lot of questions. We have destroyed our anti-corruption institutions. We created new ones, but there is no efficiency he said.

Burmich also commented on the expediency of conducting an audit of the NABU's work.

It is needed, but it has not been carried out for a long time. Whether it will be held now or not – I don't have such exact information - said the MP.

recall

One of the last high - profile cases of NABU and SAPO is the accusation of the minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Selsky of seizing land in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, belonged to the National Agrarian Academy.

However, as it turned out later, Solsky did not take possession of any land, it was privatized by the ATO participants under the state program. Solsky at that time was a lawyer (seven years ago), and provided legal assistance to Atoshniki.

And the version that this land belonged to the naan remains only the version of detectives, since the naan itself cannot provide documentsconfirming their right to use the disputed land. Moreover, they admit that they do not have such documents.

Nevertheless, the high-profile accusations of NABU led to significant consequences. In addition to the fact that Solsky left his post and the strategic Ministry of agricultural policy is now virtually without a head - against the background of NABU statements , the poles withdrew from negotiations on unblocking the border for Ukrainian farmers. The last time the Polish and Ukrainian sides met was in March, and then they stated a "step forward" in the negotiations. However, in April, because of the NABU case, the poles reset the negotiations and again threaten to block them.

According to some experts, the NABU could have deliberately played along with the poles and played such a card against the Ukrainians.