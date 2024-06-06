Rada plans to hear NABU - due to “PR” matters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16180 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89977 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141970 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146890 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241615 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172381 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164013 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220784 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 46381 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46381 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 65301 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108137 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108137 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36628 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 69154 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69154 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241615 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220784 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220784 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207238 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233232 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220300 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220300 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16180 views

06:49 PM • 16180 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 17918 views

05:32 PM • 17918 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 24284 views

04:47 PM • 24284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108137 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111940 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111940 views
Rada plans to hear NABU - due to “PR” matters

Rada plans to hear NABU - due to “PR” matters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115147 views

MP Anatoliy Burmich said that in the near future the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy will hear a report on the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

In the near future, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy will hear a report on the work of the NABU. This was stated in a comment to UNN by a member of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Anatoly Burmich.

In a week or two, the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada will hear a report on the work of the NABU. Many questions will be raised, in particular regarding implementation. We will also hear the issue of criminal cases – bringing them to court: what are the specific results? Because initiating a criminal case and then it gets lost somewhere is not a job. Just as it is not a job that first they report on corrupt officials in the press, and then either the case is lost, or somehow softened, or it is forgotten altogether. And corruption does not go away, only journalists actually expose it. There are a lot of questions. We have destroyed our anti-corruption institutions. We created new ones, but there is no efficiency

he said. 

Burmich also commented on the expediency of conducting an audit of the NABU's work. 

It is needed, but it has not been carried out for a long time. Whether it will be held now or not – I don't have such exact information

- said the MP.

recall

One of the last high - profile cases of NABU and SAPO is the accusation of the minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Selsky of seizing land in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, belonged to the National Agrarian Academy.

However, as it turned out later, Solsky did not take possession of any land, it was privatized by the ATO participants under the state program. Solsky at that time was a lawyer (seven years ago), and provided legal assistance to Atoshniki. 

And the version that this land belonged to the naan remains only the version of detectives, since the naan itself cannot provide documentsconfirming their right to use the disputed land. Moreover, they admit that they do not have such documents. 

Nevertheless, the high-profile accusations of NABU led to significant consequences. In addition to the fact that Solsky left his post and the strategic Ministry of agricultural policy is now virtually without a head - against the background of NABU statements , the poles withdrew from negotiations on unblocking the border for Ukrainian farmers. The last time the Polish and Ukrainian sides met was in March, and then they stated a "step forward" in the negotiations. However, in April, because of the NABU case, the poles reset the negotiations and again threaten to block them. 

According to some experts, the NABU could have deliberately played along with the poles and played such a card against the Ukrainians.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
sumySums
polandPoland

