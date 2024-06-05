Rada plans to ban dismantling of electronic communication networks during the war: the bill was adopted as a basis

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16144 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89959 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141967 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146886 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241614 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172381 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164012 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220784 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46372 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65287 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108134 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36615 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69126 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241614 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220784 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220299 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16144 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17918 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108134 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111939 views
Actual
Rada plans to ban dismantling of electronic communication networks during the war: the bill was adopted as a basis

Rada plans to ban dismantling of electronic communication networks during the war: the bill was adopted as a basis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17096 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law banning the dismantling of electronic communication networks during emergencies, emergencies and martial law.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that provides for a ban on the dismantling of electronic communication networks in emergency situations, Emergency and martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 9593.

Details

"No. 9593-Prohibition of dismantling electronic communication networks in emergency situations, Emergency and martial law. As a basis - 248," - said Zheleznyak.

According to the draft law, during a state of emergency and martial law, disassembly (dismantling) of electronic communication networks or parts thereof is prohibited, except by a decision of the supplier of electronic communication networks and services or by a court decision.

The document also provides that local administrations, within the limits of their powers, will assist suppliers of electronic communication networks and/or services in ensuring the sustainable functioning of electronic communication networks and the provision of electronic communication services, can provide assistance in eliminating damage caused by natural disasters and in eliminating their consequences, in acquiring the necessary material resources, as well as assist in providing labor, transport and other technical means for these purposes.

In the explanatory note, the authors justifying the need to adopt the bill, gave an example that occurred in the Sumy region in July 2023.

Then representatives of the regional power companies dismantled electronic communication networks that are located on their supports and with the use of which the provision of electronic communication services, including internet access services, to subscribers in the territory of the Sumy region is ensured.

"As a result, the provider of electronic communication services has incurred additional costs associated with the restoration of communication, and subscribers are under threat of stopping the provision of electronic communication services for a certain period. And such negative cases occur not only in the actions of representatives of regional power companies, but also in the actions of other owners of the infrastructure of access facilities," the explanatory note says.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for booking those liable for military service in relation to employees of enterprises of the fuel and energy complex and digitalization, in particular, electronic communication services.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

