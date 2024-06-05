Rada plans to ban dismantling of electronic communication networks during the war: the bill was adopted as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that provides for a ban on the dismantling of electronic communication networks in emergency situations, Emergency and martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 9593.

Details

"No. 9593-Prohibition of dismantling electronic communication networks in emergency situations, Emergency and martial law. As a basis - 248," - said Zheleznyak.

According to the draft law, during a state of emergency and martial law, disassembly (dismantling) of electronic communication networks or parts thereof is prohibited, except by a decision of the supplier of electronic communication networks and services or by a court decision.

The document also provides that local administrations, within the limits of their powers, will assist suppliers of electronic communication networks and/or services in ensuring the sustainable functioning of electronic communication networks and the provision of electronic communication services, can provide assistance in eliminating damage caused by natural disasters and in eliminating their consequences, in acquiring the necessary material resources, as well as assist in providing labor, transport and other technical means for these purposes.

In the explanatory note, the authors justifying the need to adopt the bill, gave an example that occurred in the Sumy region in July 2023.

Then representatives of the regional power companies dismantled electronic communication networks that are located on their supports and with the use of which the provision of electronic communication services, including internet access services, to subscribers in the territory of the Sumy region is ensured.

"As a result, the provider of electronic communication services has incurred additional costs associated with the restoration of communication, and subscribers are under threat of stopping the provision of electronic communication services for a certain period. And such negative cases occur not only in the actions of representatives of regional power companies, but also in the actions of other owners of the infrastructure of access facilities," the explanatory note says.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for booking those liable for military service in relation to employees of enterprises of the fuel and energy complex and digitalization, in particular, electronic communication services.