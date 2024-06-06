RADA is offered to provide a reservation from the mobilization of 100% of employees of the State Emergency Service

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill that proposes to provide a reservation from the mobilization of 100% of employees of the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

"100% of employees of the state emergency service should receive a reservation from mobilization. I submitted the relevant Bill No. 11323 to the Verkhovna Rada," Goncharenko said in Telegram.

According to the MP, the requirements are clear - rescuers who rescue Ukrainians every day and every night and sort out the rubble after Russian attacks must have a reservation from mobilization.

recall

Earlier MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution providing for the booking of part of the employees of the state emergency service of Ukraine.