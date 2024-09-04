Rada dismisses Justice Minister Malyuska

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the dismissal of Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, who submitted his resignation the day before, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

249 MPs voted in favor of Denys Malyuska's resignation from the post of minister.

It is worth noting that Malyuska, like Oleksandr Kamyshin, who was dismissed from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries today, came to the parliamentary hall to report on his work in office, as required by the regulations.

Before the speech, the MPs applauded Malyuska.

Addendum

In 2019, Denys Maliuska was elected as a Member of Parliament in the parliamentary elections under No. 21 on the list of the Servant of the People party. He resigned at the first session of the parliament due to his appointment as Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Prior to his election as an MP and Minister, Malyuska worked as a lawyer specializing in business regulation, dispute resolution and bankruptcy.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 3, Malyuska submitted his resignation to the Rada.

In addition, a number of other government officials resigned: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna (the latter is likely to remain in the Cabinet, in a revised position).

It should be added that UNN wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.

