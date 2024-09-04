ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Rada dismisses Justice Minister Malyuska

Rada dismisses Justice Minister Malyuska

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21527 views

Parliament has supported the resignation of Justice Minister Denys Malyuska with 249 votes. Prior to the vote, Malyuska reported on his work in office, as required by the regulations.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the dismissal of Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, who submitted his resignation the day before, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

249 MPs voted in favor of Denys Malyuska's resignation from the post of minister.

It is worth noting that Malyuska, like Oleksandr Kamyshin, who was dismissed from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries today, came to the parliamentary hall to report on his work in office, as required by the regulations.

Before the speech, the MPs applauded Malyuska.

Addendum 

In 2019, Denys Maliuska was elected as a Member of Parliament in the parliamentary elections under No. 21 on the list of the Servant of the People party. He resigned at the first session of the parliament due to his appointment as Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Prior to his election as an MP and Minister, Malyuska worked as a lawyer specializing in business regulation, dispute resolution and bankruptcy.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 3, Malyuska submitted his resignation to the Rada.

In addition, a number of other government officials resigned: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna (the latter is likely to remain in the Cabinet, in a revised position).

It should be added that UNN wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.

Politics

