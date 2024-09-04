Rada fails to remove Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee

The Verkhovna Rada failed to support the recall of Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence with 205 votes in favor and 226 votes required. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada failed to remove Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. "There were 205 votes in favor," Honcharenko said.

Addendum

On July 15, MP Mariana Bezuhla was recalled from her position as head of the parliamentary subcommittee on democratic civilian control.

Two days later, Mariana Bezuhla announcedthat she had officially left the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.