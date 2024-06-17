"Putin" was not chanted: Stratcom debunked the fake about Romanian fans' chants at the match with Ukraine

Today, a video was circulating on Telegram showing Romanian fans chanting the name of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the stadium during their team's match against Ukraine at Euro 2024. In fact, the fake news makers replaced the soundtrack using the well-known "chant" of Ukrainian fans. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, a video is circulating on Telegram showing Romanian fans chanting the name of the Russian dictator at the stadium during their team's match against Ukraine at Euro 2024.

"This video is fake. The fake makers replaced the soundtrack. At the same time, the authors of the fake used the well-known "chant" of Ukrainian fans about the dictator, cutting out a part of it. You know what word the fakers cut out," the statement said.

A photo was also circulated on Telegram showing Romanian fans hanging a flag of the "DNR". However, this photo also turned out to be fake.

Recall

Serhiy Rebrov's wards had an unsuccessful start at the Euro 2024 championship. In the first match, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania 3-0.