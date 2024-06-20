Putin signs agreement to build Nuclear Science Center in Vietnam

During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Vietnam, the two countries signed a number of agreements on deepening cooperation. In particular, memorandum of understanding on the construction of a nuclear science and Technology Center in Vietnam. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vnexpress.

Details

During a briefing that took place immediately after the talks with president to Lanos, Putin confirmed that the peaceful development of nuclear energy is a promising field for expanding bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

One of the topics on the agenda is the project to build a center for Nuclear Science and technology in Vietnam, which is being conducted by the State Atomic Energy Corporation of the Russian Federation (Rosatom), as well as training Vietnamese nuclear scientists in specialized Russian universities - said Putin.

This is one of 11 documents signed by both sides during President Putin's state visit to Vietnam. other documents are devoted to cooperation in higher education, energy cooperation, and deepening cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

Putin's visit to DPRK should be seen as a warning - British Defense Secretary

The Kremlin chief also confirmed that Russia is ready to establish direct and long-term energy supplies, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), to Vietnam.

Joint ventures between the two countries operate very efficiently, mainly in the energy sector, namely Vietsovpetro on the continental shelf of Vietnam and Rusvetpetro in the Nenets Autonomous Region of Russia Putin said.

addition

At the same conference held after the talks, president to Lam stressed that President Putin's visit to Vietnam is of great importance on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on basic principles between Vietnam and the Russian Federation and on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations

According to him, they agreed on the main guidelines and solutions for further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

recall

On Wednesday, June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vietnam after a trip to North Korea, where he met with Vietnamese leaders and praised the country's "balanced" position on Russia's war against Ukraine.