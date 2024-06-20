Putin signs agreement to build Nuclear Science Center in Vietnam

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14744 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 140715 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139215 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152978 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207310 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243847 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150952 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370704 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183129 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149943 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 140715 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120321 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132875 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152978 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11156 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12465 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16618 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31335 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Putin signs agreement to build Nuclear Science Center in Vietnam

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14280 views

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam, the two countries signed agreements deepening cooperation, including a memorandum on the construction of a nuclear science and Technology Center in Vietnam.

Putin signs agreement to build Nuclear Science Center in Vietnam

During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Vietnam, the two countries signed a number of agreements on deepening cooperation. In particular, memorandum of understanding on the construction of a nuclear science and Technology Center in Vietnam. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vnexpress.

Details

During a briefing that took place immediately after the talks with president to Lanos, Putin confirmed that the peaceful development of nuclear energy is a promising field for expanding bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

One of the topics on the agenda is the project to build a center for Nuclear Science and technology in Vietnam, which is being conducted by the State Atomic Energy Corporation of the Russian Federation (Rosatom), as well as training Vietnamese nuclear scientists in specialized Russian universities

- said Putin.

This is one of 11 documents signed by both sides during President Putin's state visit to Vietnam. other documents are devoted to cooperation in higher education, energy cooperation, and deepening cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

Putin's visit to DPRK should be seen as a warning - British Defense Secretary19.06.24, 13:38 • 15758 views

The Kremlin chief also confirmed that Russia is ready to establish direct and long-term energy supplies, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), to Vietnam.

Joint ventures between the two countries operate very efficiently, mainly in the energy sector, namely Vietsovpetro on the continental shelf of Vietnam and Rusvetpetro in the Nenets Autonomous Region of Russia

Putin said. 

addition

At the same conference held after the talks, president to Lam stressed that President Putin's visit to Vietnam is of great importance on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on basic principles between Vietnam and the Russian Federation and on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations

According to him, they agreed on the main guidelines and solutions for further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

recall

On Wednesday, June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vietnam after a trip to North Korea, where he met with Vietnamese leaders and praised the country's "balanced" position on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Vietnam
North Korea
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91