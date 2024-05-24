Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, while visiting Minsk, made a series of cynical statements about "peace talks" with Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Russian media.

Details

After his meeting with Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin made a number of statements to journalists. Some of them were devoted to "peace talks" with Ukraine.

"Russia has never refused to negotiate on Ukraine. The Istanbul 2022 agreements were acceptable to both Kyiv and Moscow... If Kyiv wants to return to the negotiations, let it return, based on the realities on the ground and the outcome of the Istanbul talks," the Russian dictator said.

Another Russian propaganda fake about possible peace talks with Russia in June was exposed in Ukraine

Putin also noted that "when resuming negotiations, it is necessary to understand with whom we can and should deal when signing documents," hinting that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term in office had expired. However, he did not specify that it is because of Russian aggression that Ukraine is unable to hold elections.

Previously

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is ready for "negotiations" on Ukraine, but this process should lead to the achievement of the goals of Russia's "special military operation."

Erdogan declares support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and reiterates his offer of "peace talks"

Recall

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not lose his legitimacy after the expiration of his term on May 21, as the powers of the head of state will continue until the next president of Ukraine is elected.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the rightful and legitimate president of Ukraine.