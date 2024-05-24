Putin issues a batch of cynical statements about “peace talks” with Ukraine and Zelensky's legitimacy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15701 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141937 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146863 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241579 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172378 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164010 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220763 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46193 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65098 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108099 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36446 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68853 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220284 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15701 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17810 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24151 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108099 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111927 views
Putin issues a batch of cynical statements about “peace talks” with Ukraine and Zelensky's legitimacy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60745 views

After his meeting with Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin made a number of statements to journalists. Some of them were devoted to "peace talks" with Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, while visiting Minsk, made a series of cynical statements about "peace talks" with Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Russian media.

Details

After his meeting with Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin made a number of statements to journalists. Some of them were devoted to "peace talks" with Ukraine.

"Russia has never refused to negotiate on Ukraine. The Istanbul 2022 agreements were acceptable to both Kyiv and Moscow... If Kyiv wants to return to the negotiations, let it return, based on the realities on the ground and the outcome of the Istanbul talks," the Russian dictator said.

Another Russian propaganda fake about possible peace talks with Russia in June was exposed in Ukraine29.04.24, 13:27 • 19862 views

Putin also noted that "when resuming negotiations, it is necessary to understand with whom we can and should deal when signing documents," hinting that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term in office had expired. However, he did not specify that it is because of Russian aggression that Ukraine is unable to hold elections.

Previously

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is ready for "negotiations" on Ukraine, but this process should lead to the achievement of the goals of Russia's "special military operation." 

Erdogan declares support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and reiterates his offer of "peace talks"29.02.24, 11:39 • 30742 views

Recall

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not lose his legitimacy after the expiration of his term on May 21, as the powers of the head of state will continue until the next president of Ukraine is elected.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the rightful and legitimate president of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
istanbulIstanbul
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising