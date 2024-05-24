Putin is afraid of the success of the Peace Summit: Kuleba on Russia's false signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to Russia's fake signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire and emphasized that the Russian dictator is afraid of the success of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

Why are Russian "sources" suddenly telling the media that Putin is ready to stop the war at the current frontiers? It's simple. Putin is desperate to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16. He is afraid of its success. His entourage sends these false signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire, despite the fact that Russian troops continue to brutally attack Ukraine, and their missiles and drones are raining down on Ukrainian cities and communities - Kuleba said on Twitter.

The foreign minister emphasized that Putin is currently unwilling to stop his aggression against Ukraine.

Only a principled and united voice of the global majority can make it choose peace over war. This is what the Peace Summit should achieve. That is why he is so afraid of it. And that is why it is very important to have as many leaders as possible from all continents and parts of the world. When the whole world speaks out in support of restoring the full force of the UN Charter and international law, Russia will be forced to choose peace - Kuleba summarized.

On May 24 , Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, while visiting Minsk, made a series of cynical statements about "peace talks" with Ukraine.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is ready for "negotiations" on Ukraine, but this process should lead to the achievement of the goals of Russia's "special military operation."