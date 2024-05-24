Putin is afraid of the success of the Peace Summit: Kuleba on Russia's false signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15701 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89715 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141937 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241579 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172378 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164010 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46193 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46193 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65098 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65098 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108099 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108099 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36446 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68853 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68853 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241579 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220763 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220284 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220284 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15701 views

06:49 PM • 15701 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17810 views

05:32 PM • 17810 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24151 views

04:47 PM • 24151 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108099 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108099 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111927 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111927 views
Putin is afraid of the success of the Peace Summit: Kuleba on Russia's false signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire

Putin is afraid of the success of the Peace Summit: Kuleba on Russia's false signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71598 views

Russian dictator Putin is afraid of the success of the Global Peace Summit and is sending false signals about his alleged readiness to call a ceasefire, despite the continuation of brutal attacks on Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to Russia's fake signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire and emphasized that the Russian dictator is afraid of the success of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

Why are Russian "sources" suddenly telling the media that Putin is ready to stop the war at the current frontiers? It's simple. Putin is desperate to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16. He is afraid of its success. His entourage sends these false signals of alleged readiness for a ceasefire, despite the fact that Russian troops continue to brutally attack Ukraine, and their missiles and drones are raining down on Ukrainian cities and communities 

- Kuleba said on Twitter.

The foreign minister emphasized that Putin is currently unwilling to stop his aggression against Ukraine.

Only a principled and united voice of the global majority can make it choose peace over war. This is what the Peace Summit should achieve. That is why he is so afraid of it.  And that is why it is very important to have as many leaders as possible from all continents and parts of the world. When the whole world speaks out in support of restoring the full force of the UN Charter and international law, Russia will be forced to choose peace

- Kuleba summarized.

Yermak: Russian leadership has set a goal to disrupt the Peace Summit in Switzerland by any means necessary02.05.24, 21:34 • 20788 views

Recall

On May 24 , Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, while visiting Minsk, made a series of cynical statements about "peace talks" with Ukraine.

Previously

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is ready for "negotiations" on Ukraine, but this process should lead to the achievement of the goals of Russia's "special military operation." 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising