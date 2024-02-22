$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

putin flew for half an hour on the Tu-160M strategic bomber - rossmi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21599 views

russian president vladimir putin made a 30-minute flight on a Tu-160M strategic bomber with a crew. The russian dictator's flight route was classified.

putin flew for half an hour on the Tu-160M strategic bomber - rossmi

russian president vladimir putin flew on a Russian Tu-160M missile carrier, Russian media reported, UNN reported.

Details 

putin flew as a member of the crew of a Tu-160M strategic missile carrier called Ilya Muromets. The flight lasted 30 minutes

It is noted that the russian president arrived directly at the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S.P. Gorbunov. Gorbunov. The president's motorcade drove right up to the plane. 

For the flight, putin changed into a special flight suit. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, Putin's flight route was classified as a "military secret.

After a half-hour flight, putin announced that "he can be accepted into the armed forces.

Addendum

It is noted that this is putin's third flight in a combat aircraft in 25 years. In 2000, putin, then acting president, flew a Su-27 fighter jet as co-pilot.

Later, in 2005, Putin piloted a Tu-160 during a long-range cruise missile test.

For reference

The Tu-160 intercontinental supersonic strategic bomber was developed in the 1970s. Over the past few years, Russia has been actively talking about modifying the bomber.

According to the Russians themselves, the Tu-160M has retained its appearance, but is being built on a new technological basis. A new series of NK-32 engines is being produced for this bomber, which will increase the range by a thousand kilometers.

In addition, propaganda assures that the aircraft has new flight and navigation equipment, an onboard communication system, a control system, a radar station, and an electronic countermeasures system

Recall

The United States intends to announce new sanctionsthat will target Russia's military-industrial complex and enforce previous sanctions 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
