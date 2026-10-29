Putin called on states to strengthen control over social media for the sake of "security"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the state authorities should be able to influence the operation of social networks, explaining this as necessary to ensure security and preserve information sovereignty. He said this during the "Russia–Africa" summit in Moscow, UNN reports.

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As an example, Putin cited France, whose authorities, he claimed, are unable to fully control social networks that affect the situation in the country's major cities.

I think it would be right if we all influenced this and thought about security issues – he said.

Putin linked the protests in Iran to the lack of control over social networks

The Russian leader also claimed that the protests in Iran during the crisis were largely organized through social networks that were not controlled by the local authorities.

According to him, if the state does not have full control over the information space, it effectively loses its sovereignty.

If there is no full sovereignty in the information sphere, sovereignty is absent – Putin emphasized.

He also said that the Iranian authorities had allegedly been forced to completely shut down social networks due to the lack of other instruments of influence.

At the same time, Putin did not explain exactly what additional mechanisms of state control over social platforms he proposes to introduce.

Earlier, Russian media reported on possible restrictions on the amount of time children under the age of 14 could spend on the internet and the introduction of age verification on social networks. However, Roskomnadzor later denied that it had made such an initiative.

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