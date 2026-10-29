$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
10:37 PM • 350 views
Putin called Elon Musk a "genius" after his criticism of Zelenskyy and said he was in contact with the billionaire
09:59 PM • 2762 views
Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back
09:17 PM • 6156 views
The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4
06:10 PM • 19207 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?
04:56 PM • 16354 views
In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 34747 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
October 28, 12:00 PM • 40390 views
EU prepares team for peace talks in Abu Dhabi - media
October 28, 10:28 AM • 33695 views
State Budget for 2027 passed its first reading in Verkhovna Rada - what is included and what comes next
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 56135 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
October 28, 07:20 AM • 34405 views
In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.5m/s
73%
757mm
Popular news
The round-the-world cruise was halted due to expensive fuel — passengers are being disembarked in CambodiaOctober 28, 01:15 PM • 7882 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's jokeOctober 28, 01:23 PM • 24339 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 28697 views
Zelenskyy named a possible date for trilateral talks with RussiaOctober 28, 02:22 PM • 20090 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideo05:35 PM • 8876 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?06:10 PM • 19206 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 34746 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 28721 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 36040 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 56134 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mao Zedong
Melania Trump
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift revealed how a famous singer planted thousands of crickets on her and ruined her sleep for several months10:05 PM • 386 views
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideo06:17 PM • 6904 views
Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED displayPhoto05:51 PM • 6288 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideo05:35 PM • 8924 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's jokeOctober 28, 01:23 PM • 24363 views
Actual
Social network
The Times
Starlink
WhatsApp
Heating

Putin called Elon Musk a "genius" after his criticism of Zelenskyy and said he was in contact with the billionaire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Putin called Musk a genius and said he was in contact with him. The praise came after criticism of Zelenskyy and disruptions to Starlink's operation.

Putin called Elon Musk a "genius" after his criticism of Zelenskyy and said he was in contact with the billionaire

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called American billionaire Elon Musk a "genius" and said that Russia maintains contact with him. This came amid the businessman's recent conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the war and the use of Starlink satellite communications. The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Speaking at the Russia–Africa Summit, Putin praised Musk's work in space technology and acknowledged Russia's significant lag in creating its own satellite constellation.

Elon Musk is a genius, a truly brilliant person. How many such satellites does he have in orbit? More than 5,000, while we are only taking our first steps

Putin said, comparing Starlink with Russia's Rassvet project.

Musk previously called on Zelenskyy to resign

Putin's praise came after a series of sharp statements by Musk directed at the Ukrainian president. In particular, on October 11, the businessman wrote on the social network X that "Zelenskyy has gone too far," alluding to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine25.10.26, 18:02 • 19727 views

In response, Zelenskyy said that Donald Trump and Elon Musk could not stop Putin, so they were trying to pressure others. After that, the American billionaire called on the Ukrainian president to resign and accused him of prolonging the bloodshed.

Amid the dispute, disruptions occurred in the operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems used by the Ukrainian military. The communication problems became known on October 14.

Musk denied being able to unilaterally disable Ukraine's Starshield military system, claiming that it was controlled by the U.S. government. At the same time, The Telegraph's sources in the White House named the businessman himself as the initiator of the restrictions.

"Either Trump is lying, or Musk": U.S. Congress demands to find out who restricted Starlink for Ukraine27.10.26, 07:58 • 37403 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
Starlink
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy