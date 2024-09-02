putin arrives in Mongolia, where he is to be arrested on a warrant from the International Criminal Court

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212602 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160859 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157318 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112605 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 97733 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97733 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72835 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 104840 views

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104840 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 101640 views

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101640 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 59041 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212598 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206065 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206065 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 208072 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208072 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 34944 views

11:06 AM • 34944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 49001 views

08:56 AM • 49001 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153454 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153454 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152517 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156490 views
putin arrives in Mongolia, where he is to be arrested on a warrant from the International Criminal Court

putin arrives in Mongolia, where he is to be arrested on a warrant from the International Criminal Court
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 21563 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21563 views

putin begins an official visit to Mongolia, which is obliged to arrest him as a party to the Rome Statute. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for putin for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The kremlin dictator vladimir putin has arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for putin's arrest. UNN writes about this with reference to the russian media.

Details

The kremlin dictator putin has arrived in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, where he is on an official visit. Videos of putin's plane arriving at Ulaanbaatar airport and putin being greeted by Mongolian officials were published by russian propaganda media.

Recall

Fadi el-Abdallah, a spokesman for the International Criminal Court (ICC), said that Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest kremlin leader vladimir putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The visit to Mongolia is putin's first to an ICC member state since the issuance of the arrest warrant. According to Bloomberg, putin received guarantees from Mongolia that he would not be arrested under the ICC warrant during his visit.

Podolyak: Mongolia should detain Putin, but is unlikely to do so31.08.24, 23:03 • 97735 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarNews of the World

