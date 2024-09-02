The kremlin dictator vladimir putin has arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for putin's arrest. UNN writes about this with reference to the russian media.

Details

The kremlin dictator putin has arrived in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, where he is on an official visit. Videos of putin's plane arriving at Ulaanbaatar airport and putin being greeted by Mongolian officials were published by russian propaganda media.

Recall

Fadi el-Abdallah, a spokesman for the International Criminal Court (ICC), said that Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest kremlin leader vladimir putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The visit to Mongolia is putin's first to an ICC member state since the issuance of the arrest warrant. According to Bloomberg, putin received guarantees from Mongolia that he would not be arrested under the ICC warrant during his visit.

