The Security Service has collected evidence and served a notice of suspicion to collaborator Roman Khitushchenko, the "first deputy minister of economic development" in the occupation "government of Crimea," UNN reports.

According to the SBU, while in his "position", the defendant fulfills the Kremlin's task of organizing the industrial production of combat drones for Russian troops.

According to the investigation, in June 2023, Khitushchenko joined a "working group" that created a technological base for the production of drones in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

First of all, we are talking about the serial design and production of strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

In case of successful testing of combat drones, they will be sent to the front lines of the occupation groups on the southern front.

The collaborator personally reports to the local gauleiter Aksyonov for the smooth running of this production and "reports" to Moscow.

According to the investigation, Khitushchenko, a resident of Crimea, was one of the first to support the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula.

For such "loyalty", the Russian invaders included him in the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation, where he was first appointed "Deputy Minister of Economic Development", and in November 2023 - "First Deputy".

Since then, the defendant has been involved in "reformatting" the peninsula's economy to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

He is also a frequent guest on Russian TV channels, where he actively supports the Kremlin regime.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Khitushchenko a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

Since the offender is in the temporarily occupied territory, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our state, the SBU added.