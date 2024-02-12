Provides mass production of drones for the Russian army: SBU serves suspicion notice to Aksyonov's associate

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 79732 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119657 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124035 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165862 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165856 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177032 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238689 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101679 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 73823 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 47504 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 43315 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 56026 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238689 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224008 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235507 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119657 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100863 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117737 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118340 views
Provides mass production of drones for the Russian army: SBU serves suspicion notice to Aksyonov's associate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26394 views

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified Roman Khitushchenko, the "first deputy minister of economic development" of the occupied Crimea, of suspicion of organizing the industrial production of combat drones for Russian troops.

The Security Service has collected evidence and served a notice of suspicion to collaborator Roman Khitushchenko, the "first deputy minister of economic development" in the occupation "government of Crimea," UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, while in his "position", the defendant fulfills the Kremlin's task of organizing the industrial production of combat drones for Russian troops.

According to the investigation, in June 2023, Khitushchenko joined a "working group" that created a technological base for the production of drones in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

First of all, we are talking about the serial design and production of strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

In case of successful testing of combat drones, they will be sent to the front lines of the occupation groups on the southern front.

The collaborator personally reports to the local gauleiter Aksyonov for the smooth running of this production and "reports" to Moscow.

According to the investigation, Khitushchenko, a resident of Crimea, was one of the first to support the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula.

For such "loyalty", the Russian invaders included him in the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation, where he was first appointed "Deputy Minister of Economic Development", and in November 2023 - "First Deputy".

Since then, the defendant has been involved in "reformatting" the peninsula's economy to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

He is also a frequent guest on Russian TV channels, where he actively supports the Kremlin regime.

Add

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Khitushchenko a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

Since the offender is in the temporarily occupied territory, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our state, the SBU added.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising