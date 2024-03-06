Prosecutor's Office: Russian army launched missile attack on Borova рreliminary with Iskander-M
According to the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, one person was killed and seven others, including three minors, were injured as a result of Russian missile fire on the village of Borova in Kharkiv region.
Russian troops attacked Borova in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander-M missile, killing a man and injuring 7 other people, including three underage boys, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reported.
Details
According to the investigation, on March 6, at about 13:20, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on a residential area in Borova village, Izium district.
Preliminary, the Russian armed forces hit the village with an Iskander-M missile. Only civilian objects were damaged in the village: residential buildings, garages, outbuildings and cars
"The rocket hit the territory of a private household. At the time, a 70-year-old man was in the yard trying to park his car in the garage. He died on the spot," the prosecutor's office said.
In another house, a family was reportedly injured: A 44-year-old woman and her five children. Among them are her 24-year-old daughter and four sons aged 14, 16, 18, and 12. All were hospitalized, the prosecutor's office said.
Also, according to the prosecutor's office, a 73-year-old local resident was wounded, and medics treated him on the spot.
