Prosecutor's Office: Russian army launched missile attack on Borova рreliminary with Iskander-M

Russian troops attacked Borova in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander-M missile, killing a man and injuring 7 other people, including three underage boys, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reported.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 6, at about 13:20, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on a residential area in Borova village, Izium district.

Preliminary, the Russian armed forces hit the village with an Iskander-M missile. Only civilian objects were damaged in the village: residential buildings, garages, outbuildings and cars - reported in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram.

"The rocket hit the territory of a private household. At the time, a 70-year-old man was in the yard trying to park his car in the garage. He died on the spot," the prosecutor's office said.

In another house, a family was reportedly injured: A 44-year-old woman and her five children. Among them are her 24-year-old daughter and four sons aged 14, 16, 18, and 12. All were hospitalized, the prosecutor's office said.

Also, according to the prosecutor's office, a 73-year-old local resident was wounded, and medics treated him on the spot.

Shelling of Borova by Russia in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to seven