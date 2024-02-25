Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Bakhmut

An investigation has been launched into the case of the occupiers' investigation of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Bakhmut district. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code). According to her, seven prisoners were killed. It happened during an assault by Russians on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions between the villages of Ivanivske and Khromove in Donetsk region.

On February 24, 2024, a video recording was published on one of the Telegram channels showing how Russian soldiers shot 7 captured Ukrainian servicemen during an assault on our positions between the villages of Ivanivske and Khromove in the Donetsk region. the statement reads

According to the prosecutor's office, the drone footage shows that representatives of the Russian Armed Forces first order our defenders to leave the trench. Then, after gathering all the defenders in one place and moving a few meters away, the enemy fired automatic weapons at them. The military of the aggressor state deliberately killed wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law.

The Prosecutor General's Office adds that 19 criminal proceedings are currently under investigation over the killing of 45 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Lubinets reacted to the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers in the Bakhmut district

Recall

In the Bakhmut sector, the occupants shot Ukrainian servicemen, according to footage published by the DeepState Telegram channel.