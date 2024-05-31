ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Prosecutors have completed the investigation of the case of the people's deputy who extorted money from a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Prosecutors have completed the investigation of the case of the people's deputy who extorted money from a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18206 views

The investigation of the NABU and SAPO against a people's deputy, chairman of the Budget Committee, who demanded money from a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for assistance in allocating material assistance for medical treatment, has been completed.

The investigation of the case of the chairman of the Budget Committee, who was detained "red - handed" in early 2024, during an attempt to extort money from a serviceman, was completed by representatives of the NABU and SAPO; the actions of the person involved were previously qualified under Part 1 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office.

Details

NABU and SAPO have completed an investigation against a deputy of the Regional Council, chairman of the Budget Committee, who was convicted of requesting and receiving illegal benefits from a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - the message says.

It is established that in January 2024, the official offered the serviceman assistance in allocating him material assistance for medical treatment. That is, the defender of Ukraine, after receiving funds to a bank card, had to give the official half of the amount.

Journalist accuses anti-corruption activist Shabunin of misappropriating a car that was supposed to be used for the front line18.05.24, 15:49 • 25585 views

On March 20, 2024, the NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, detained the deputy "in the hot seat" at the time of receiving illegal benefits. His actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the prosecutor's office notes.

Anti-corruption officer on the results of checking fortifications in the Kiev region: in recent months, more were built than in the previous two years29.05.24, 15:19 • 19862 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

