Anti-corruption officer on the results of checking fortifications in the Kiev region: in recent months, more were built than in the previous two years

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 57783 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137338 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142511 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235254 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170568 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147512 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112902 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204427 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 42316 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 56349 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107596 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 37492 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 103241 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217794 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217858 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 4353 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 103241 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107596 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157810 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156622 views
Anti-corruption officer on the results of checking fortifications in the Kiev region: in recent months, more were built than in the previous two years

Anti-corruption officer on the results of checking fortifications in the Kiev region: in recent months, more were built than in the previous two years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19859 views

In the Kiev region, the construction of fortifications is actively underway at an accelerated pace, and over the past three months, contractors have built more fortifications than the military built in the previous two years.

Work on the construction of fortifications in the Kiev region is underway at an active pace. This was announced by the chairman of the NGO "Anti-Corruption headquarters", a member of the Working Group "transparency and accountability" under the CRMA Sergey Mitkalik following the results of an inspection visit of the regional authorities and members of the public to the facility, UNN

"Fortifications in the Kiev region are being actively developed. ( ... ) Share your impressions a little.

So, work on the arrangement is actively underway. The border looks much better equipped than it did 3 months ago. In my opinion, the number of fortifications equipped by contractors commissioned by the RMA over the past three months is several times higher than what the military built in 2 years. This, of course, may be due to the peculiarities of the Chernobyl zone and the places where we managed to visit. Almost every facility employs ordinary builders who previously built schools, hospitals and residential buildings, but now they have switched to fortifications, so now the military is doing their job, and contractors are doing their own. This was also noticeable during the announcement of the air alert. It looks like such a system optimizes and accelerates the pace of construction of fortifications," Mitkalik wrote on his Facebook page.

Now members of the public are checking contractors and estimates, as well as the cost of materials. At the same time, according to a member of the Working Group, after a visit to the fortifications - "the only conclusion: the Kiev region can sleep peacefully – the border is well equipped.

Kiev region increases the pace of construction of fortifications: Kravchenko showed a video of fortifications29.05.24, 12:49 • 21283 views

Recall

The head of the Kyiv regional administration Ruslan Kravchenko and members of the Working Group "transparency and accountability", agreed to partially open (in compliance with security requirements) information about contractors and financial costs for the arrangement in order to ensure public control. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising