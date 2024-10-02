Prosecutor General of Ukraine welcomes PACE resolution on prisoners of war

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine welcomed the adoption of the PACE resolution on prisoners of war and missing persons. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kostin, the unanimous vote in favor of the resolution was an important manifestation of European solidarity with those who suffered from the criminal actions of the Russian Federation.

I sincerely welcome the adoption of the PACE resolution on "Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians held captive as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine". The unanimous vote in favor is a significant gesture of European solidarity with all those affected by Russia's criminal aggression - Kostin noted.

The Prosecutor General drew attention to the systematic crimes committed by the Russian side against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians. These include torture, extrajudicial executions and ill-treatment, which are planned and organized at the level of the leadership of the terrorist country.

This horrific phenomenon requires our collective response to find and release every Ukrainian prisoner of war or detained civilian, bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice, and ensure proper care and rehabilitation of the victims - Kostin emphasized.

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war