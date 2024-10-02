Prosecutor General of Ukraine welcomes PACE resolution on prisoners of war

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44867 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101096 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163344 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135868 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141963 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138492 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180396 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171288 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104717 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140656 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140474 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90622 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108055 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110187 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180396 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187711 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140474 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145871 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137345 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154287 views
Prosecutor General of Ukraine welcomes PACE resolution on prisoners of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36468 views

Prosecutor General Kostin welcomed the adoption of the PACE resolution on prisoners of war and missing persons. He emphasized the importance of European solidarity and the need for a collective response to Russia's crimes against Ukrainians.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine welcomed the adoption of the PACE resolution on prisoners of war and missing persons. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kostin, the unanimous vote in favor of the resolution was an important manifestation of European solidarity with those who suffered from the criminal actions of the Russian Federation.

I sincerely welcome the adoption of the PACE resolution on "Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians held captive as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine". The unanimous vote in favor is a significant gesture of European solidarity with all those affected by Russia's criminal aggression

- Kostin noted.

The Prosecutor General drew attention to the systematic crimes committed by the Russian side against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians. These include torture, extrajudicial executions and ill-treatment, which are planned and organized at the level of the leadership of the terrorist country.

This horrific phenomenon requires our collective response to find and release every Ukrainian prisoner of war or detained civilian, bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice, and ensure proper care and rehabilitation of the victims

- Kostin emphasized.

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war02.10.24, 19:35 • 16921 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising