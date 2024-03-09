Prosecutor General of Ukraine discusses war crimes investigation and fight against corruption with US counterpart

During his working visit to Washington, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The officials discussed common priorities, including cooperation in investigating war crimes and strengthening the fight against corruption.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Andriy Kostin and Merrick Garland discussed the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States , the message says.

Details

In the United States, the head of the PGO Office, Andriy Kostin, met with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. They discussed common priorities. It is indicated that the officials discussed the continuation and development of cooperation in the investigation of war crimes, strengthening the institutional capacity of Ukrainian prosecutors and law enforcement agencies, as well as progress in the fight against corruption and transnational organized crime.

Much has already been achieved through joint efforts," the post says, noting that in December the U.S. Department of Justice unveiled historic war crimes indictments against 4 pro-Russian militants;

We have also intensified our work with the Disruptive Technology Strike Force group to stop the illegal export of technology to Russia;

KleptoCapture Task Force - to trace, seize and confiscate Russian assets related to war financing.

Our strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice is crucial to Ukraine's justice efforts, ," said Andriy Kostin.

Among other things, the development of new areas of cooperation, such as the investigation of cyberattacks carried out during Russian aggression and war crimes against the environment.

We appreciate the continued support and expertise of our colleagues at the U.S. Department of Justice. Thank you for supporting Ukraine in its fight for justice, ," said Andriy Kostin.

Recall

Ukraine and the United States will strengthen cooperation to block the supply of Western technologies used for weapons production to Russia. This was discussed by Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a meeting with Assistant U.S. Attorney General for National Security Matt Olsen.