Prosecutor General: discussions on the legal model of a special tribunal for Russia are ongoing

The legal model of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is currently being discussed. The Council of Europe is one of the options for how this international tribunal will be established. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The only question now is the legal model of this special tribunal, which is the main issue under discussion. The discussion is taking place in a coordination group of more than 40 countries, and the discussion is ongoing. That is, meetings take place every month, and consultations between meetings also take place on an ongoing basis. Indeed, the Council of Europe is one of the options for how this international tribunal will be established - Kostin said.

He noted that for Ukraine, the main thing is that the future tribunal should have jurisdiction to try the so-called troika, and it is very important that this tribunal be international in nature.

Kostin added that the special tribunal will decide whether it is possible to try in absentia or only in the presence of the accused person.

Addendum

Earlier, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted an important decision regarding the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to prepare documents and a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

In April 2024 it was reportedthat 44 countries supported the creation of a special tribunal for Russia.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders reportedthat the International Special Tribunal for the Prosecution of War Crimes could be established by the end of 2024.