Prosecutor General: 18 investigations into the murders of 38 prisoners of war are underway

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98887 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110537 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156971 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252981 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174708 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165866 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22650 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36161 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22893 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29608 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26508 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252981 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227273 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225541 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98887 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69833 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76308 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113428 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114300 views
Prosecutor General: 18 investigations into the murders of 38 prisoners of war are underway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22327 views

Law enforcement officers are investigating 18 criminal proceedings over the murders of 38 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military.

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating 18 criminal proceedings over the murders of 38 prisoners of war, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Tuesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

In total, we are currently investigating 18 criminal proceedings over the murder of 38 prisoners of war. These are cases related to murders and torture committed by Russian troops. They are being investigated, and we have results. There are specific names of those involved who have been notified of suspicion, and in some cases, verdicts have already been announced. Among the war crimes suspects, among those 500 suspects, 97 are suspects of premeditated murder, and we have already convicted eight of them

- Kostin said.

According to him, recently, at the end of January, a battalion commander of the Russian Armed Forces was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian defender and torture of civilians in Chernihiv region.

"In early December... there was information about the killing of our fighters who surrendered to the enemy - an investigation was also launched into these facts," Kostin said.

Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka: investigation is still establishing the exact number of victims20.02.24, 15:42 • 22587 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

