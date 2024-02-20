Prosecutor General: 18 investigations into the murders of 38 prisoners of war are underway

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating 18 criminal proceedings over the murders of 38 prisoners of war, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Tuesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

In total, we are currently investigating 18 criminal proceedings over the murder of 38 prisoners of war. These are cases related to murders and torture committed by Russian troops. They are being investigated, and we have results. There are specific names of those involved who have been notified of suspicion, and in some cases, verdicts have already been announced. Among the war crimes suspects, among those 500 suspects, 97 are suspects of premeditated murder, and we have already convicted eight of them - Kostin said.

According to him, recently, at the end of January, a battalion commander of the Russian Armed Forces was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian defender and torture of civilians in Chernihiv region.

"In early December... there was information about the killing of our fighters who surrendered to the enemy - an investigation was also launched into these facts," Kostin said.

