In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18603 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 61770 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45826 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 218117 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222453 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249552 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155379 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371691 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Promoting a healthy lifestyle: philanthropists equip a gym in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21937 views

Philanthropists have equipped a gym in the Zgurivska AH of the Kyiv region through a social initiative competition aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Promoting a healthy lifestyle: philanthropists equip a gym in Kyiv region

As part of the social initiatives competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!", the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Zgurovska TG have equipped a gym, UNN reports with reference to MHP-Agro-S.

Details

The sports space was opened for the residents of Zgurivska TG.

"As a socially responsible business and a partner of the communities where it operates, MHP-Agro-C is interested in creating comfortable conditions for all residents of the settlements. And the creation of spaces for sports in Kyiv region is part of our program to promote a healthy lifestyle. Such a space has recently been opened for the residents of Zgurivska TG. We implemented the project in cooperation with our strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada Foundation, and Zgurovska TG as part of the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition," the statement said.

At the expense of the local budget, the building where the project was implemented was overhauled. And with grant funds in the amount of UAH 100 thousand, the community purchased exercise equipment.

According to the organizers of the project, the hall will become a center for health, preventive and therapeutic work, and educational activities for all segments of the Zguriv community.

"It's time to act, Ukraine!": pottery craft is being revived in Vinnytsia region09.02.24, 13:50 • 19091 view

For information

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Kyiv
