Promoting a healthy lifestyle: philanthropists equip a gym in Kyiv region

As part of the social initiatives competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!", the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Zgurovska TG have equipped a gym, UNN reports with reference to MHP-Agro-S.

The sports space was opened for the residents of Zgurivska TG.

"As a socially responsible business and a partner of the communities where it operates, MHP-Agro-C is interested in creating comfortable conditions for all residents of the settlements. And the creation of spaces for sports in Kyiv region is part of our program to promote a healthy lifestyle. Such a space has recently been opened for the residents of Zgurivska TG. We implemented the project in cooperation with our strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada Foundation, and Zgurovska TG as part of the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition," the statement said.

At the expense of the local budget, the building where the project was implemented was overhauled. And with grant funds in the amount of UAH 100 thousand, the community purchased exercise equipment.

According to the organizers of the project, the hall will become a center for health, preventive and therapeutic work, and educational activities for all segments of the Zguriv community.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.