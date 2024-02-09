"It's time to act, Ukraine!": pottery craft is being revived in Vinnytsia region

The winners of the social initiative competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" are reviving the pottery craft in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia region. This was reported by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, UNN reported.

Details

To revive the pottery craft in the community, activists from Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia Oblast, turned to Viktor Bulgakov, a native of Zhmerynka and now a professional potter and teacher at the Kyiv National Academy of Culture and Arts.

Bulgakov responded to the activists' request and, together with his students, came from Kyiv to conduct pottery workshops.

"Seeing the community's interest in this craft, the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Zhmerynka community decided to submit the project of the Zhme-Rynka creative workshop to the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition.

With the UAH 96,000 they won, they purchased an electric potter's wheel, an electric kiln, clay, and renovated the premises," the statement reads.

This summer, the team plans to hold a large training course for local residents, IDPs and people with disabilities, who will be able to become real masters at the Zhme-Rynka creative workshop and popularize pottery.

"We believe that soon our team will witness an exhibition and fair of clay works, the creation of a brand of ceramic products or a pottery festival in Zhmerynka," MHP-Hromada writes.

Winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contest organized web design training for children in Kyiv Oblast

It should be noted that the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition has been held for the fifth year in a row. A record number of applications for participation in the competition was submitted in 2023 - 837. The competition budget is almost UAH 13 million.

The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine. Participation in the competition enables applicants to implement important social improvements in their communities.

Help

"MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.