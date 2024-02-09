"It's time to act, Ukraine!": pottery craft is being revived in Vinnytsia region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"It's time to act, Ukraine!": pottery craft is being revived in Vinnytsia region

"It's time to act, Ukraine!": pottery craft is being revived in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

Pottery is being revived in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia region

The winners of the social initiative competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" are reviving the pottery craft in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia region. This was reported by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, UNN reported.

Details

To revive the pottery craft in the community, activists from Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia Oblast, turned to Viktor Bulgakov, a native of Zhmerynka and now a professional potter and teacher at the Kyiv National Academy of Culture and Arts.

Bulgakov responded to the activists' request and, together with his students, came from Kyiv to conduct pottery workshops.

"Seeing the community's interest in this craft, the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Zhmerynka community decided to submit the project of the Zhme-Rynka creative workshop to the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition.

With the UAH 96,000 they won, they purchased an electric potter's wheel, an electric kiln, clay, and renovated the premises," the statement reads.

This summer, the team plans to hold a large training course for local residents, IDPs and people with disabilities, who will be able to become real masters at the Zhme-Rynka creative workshop and popularize pottery.

"We believe that soon our team will witness an exhibition and fair of clay works, the creation of a brand of ceramic products or a pottery festival in Zhmerynka," MHP-Hromada writes.

Winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contest organized web design training for children in Kyiv Oblast02.02.24, 09:47 • 24405 views

It should be noted that the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition has been held for the fifth year in a row. A record number of applications for participation in the competition was submitted in 2023 - 837. The competition budget is almost UAH 13 million.

The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine. Participation in the competition enables applicants to implement important social improvements in their communities.

Help

"MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

