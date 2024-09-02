PrivatBank CEO Boesch to resign early, contract terminated on November 1 - Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank JSC decided to dismiss Gerhard Bösch, the bank's chairman of the board, ahead of schedule and terminate his employment contract on November 1, UNN reports, citing a document published on the bank's website.

Details

"On August 29, 2024, the Supervisory Board of PrivatBank JSC decided to terminate the powers (dismiss) the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Gerhard Bösch, and terminate his employment contract on November 1, 2024 (the last working day)," the document says.

The basis for this decision, as noted, was paragraph 5 of part one of Article 41 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

It is also reported that no one has been elected as the new chairman of the board yet.

Recall

Gerhard Bösch has been working as the bank's CEO since June 10, 2021, and on June 26, PrivatBank announced that Bösch was leaving his position.