Ukraine expects the United States and China, during the trilateral meeting with russia, to exert pressure on moscow with the aim of ending the war, and also warns against giving the kremlin the impression that a return to the period of dividing spheres of influence is possible. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, reports UNN.

Trilateral meeting between the United States, China, and russia. Both the United States and China have decisive influence over russia, especially in the context of ending the aggression and ending the war. We hope and expect that this will be the tone of the discussion: pressure on russia to end the war. Our partners are informed, and our position on our vision of ending the war, security guarantees, and the postwar security order has been conveyed to them repeatedly - Sybiha said.

He added that regardless of what topics are discussed at this meeting, all sides must understand that no decisions can be made without Ukraine.

The minister emphasized that it was important not to give the Russian dictator, vladimir putin, the false impression—from the two global leaders—that a return to the period of dividing spheres of influence was possible.

The tone must be different. Pressure. Pressure on putin—and they have that pressure—to end this war, because ending it is in the interests of the global community and in the interests of these countries: restoring stability and restoring a just and lasting peace on the European continent - Sybiha noted.

We remind you

Chinese President Xi Jinping met U.S. President Donald Trump after his arrival in China. As CNN notes, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not usually meet U.S. presidents at the airport; he did so only for his meeting with Trump.

President Donald Trump shook hands with Russian dictator vladimir putin shortly after arriving at a welcome banquet for the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen, China.