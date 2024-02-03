Zelensky handed over 30 certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has handed over 30 more certificates for apartments to soldiers from the Defense Forces who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen heroes. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Addressing the audience at the meeting in the Mariinsky Palace, Zelensky noted that today's event is a continuation of the tradition of special respect for Ukrainian Heroes.

"The Order of the Golden Star is a testament to our unwavering gratitude and respect for every Ukrainian whose bravery is extraordinary and whose deeds on the battlefield deserve constant national attention. Ukraine will always remember all its Heroes. It will always tell every future generation of Ukrainians about the heroes our country has had and will have. And there has been and will be respect," Zelensky said.

According to the President, today we express gratitude to the soldiers who exemplified themselves in saving Ukraine and our people and helped preserve Ukrainian statehood after 2014 and after February 24, 2022. In particular, these are the defenders of the Donetsk airport, the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, participants in the battles for independence in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented 30 certificates for apartments: 15 to the Heroes of Ukraine and 15 to the families of the fallen soldiers who were awarded this title posthumously," the statement said.

The President personally handed over certificates for housing to 13 Heroes of Ukraine from the Armed Forces, a soldier of the National Guard and an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine. Thus, the certificates were handed over to Colonel of the Medical Service Eduard Khoroshun, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Bova, Colonel Ivan Holishevskyi, Major Serhii Ponomarenko, Major Kyrylo Veres, Col, Captain Oleksandr Lyashenko, Colonel Roman Mamavko, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Major Serhii Volynskyi, Major Oleh Khomenko, Colonel Oleh Honcharuk, Colonel Valerii Padytel and Junior Sergeant Bohdan Mahalias.

The certificates were also handed over to the families of 12 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and one National Guard: Junior Sergeant Ihor Zinych, Soldier Ihor Branovytskyi, Captain Serhii Kolodii, Sergeant Serhii Mykhalchuk, Colonel Oleksandr Oksanchenko, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Kapichun, Soldier Andrii Nikonchuk, Soldier Oleh Svynchuk, Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Usov, Soldier Roman Martsenyuk, Master Sergeant Oleksandr Tsyupak, Major Heorhiy Strelkov, Major Oleh Chornomorets, Soldier Yuriy Kovalchuk and Major Ivan Volochiy. The relatives of Colonel Oleksandr Oksanchenko presented the President with the chevron of the fallen serviceman.