Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelensky handed over 30 certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes

Zelensky handed over 30 certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102757 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented 30 certificates for apartments to 15 Heroes of Ukraine and 15 families of fallen soldiers who were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has handed over 30 more certificates for apartments to soldiers from the Defense Forces who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen heroes. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Addressing the audience at the meeting in the Mariinsky Palace, Zelensky noted that today's event is a continuation of the tradition of special respect for Ukrainian Heroes.

"The Order of the Golden Star is a testament to our unwavering gratitude and respect for every Ukrainian whose bravery is extraordinary and whose deeds on the battlefield deserve constant national attention. Ukraine will always remember all its Heroes. It will always tell every future generation of Ukrainians about the heroes our country has had and will have. And there has been and will be respect," Zelensky said.

Zelensky presents 30 more certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes

According to the President, today we express gratitude to the soldiers who exemplified themselves in saving Ukraine and our people and helped preserve Ukrainian statehood after 2014 and after February 24, 2022. In particular, these are the defenders of the Donetsk airport, the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, participants in the battles for independence in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented 30 certificates for apartments: 15 to the Heroes of Ukraine and 15 to the families of the fallen soldiers who were awarded this title posthumously," the statement said.

The President personally handed over certificates for housing to 13 Heroes of Ukraine from the Armed Forces, a soldier of the National Guard and an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine. Thus, the certificates were handed over to Colonel of the Medical Service Eduard Khoroshun, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Bova, Colonel Ivan Holishevskyi, Major Serhii Ponomarenko, Major Kyrylo Veres, Col, Captain Oleksandr Lyashenko, Colonel Roman Mamavko, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Major Serhii Volynskyi, Major Oleh Khomenko, Colonel Oleh Honcharuk, Colonel Valerii Padytel and Junior Sergeant Bohdan Mahalias.

The certificates were also handed over to the families of 12 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and one National Guard: Junior Sergeant Ihor Zinych, Soldier Ihor Branovytskyi, Captain Serhii Kolodii, Sergeant Serhii Mykhalchuk, Colonel Oleksandr Oksanchenko, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Kapichun, Soldier Andrii Nikonchuk, Soldier Oleh Svynchuk, Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Usov, Soldier Roman Martsenyuk, Master Sergeant Oleksandr Tsyupak, Major Heorhiy Strelkov, Major Oleh Chornomorets, Soldier Yuriy Kovalchuk and Major Ivan Volochiy. The relatives of Colonel Oleksandr Oksanchenko presented the President with the chevron of the fallen serviceman.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

