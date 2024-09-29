President: Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine every day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 81370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169808 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139384 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143992 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139363 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173857 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101353 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111137 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113260 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 56926 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63326 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169809 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183430 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201220 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190105 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142490 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142473 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138536 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155376 views
President: Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine every day

President: Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine every day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38858 views

The President of Ukraine said that Russian terror using guided aerial bombs is a daily occurrence. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons, air defense systems, and tougher sanctions against Russia.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine every day, UNN reports.

"And this is the daily Russian terror. Every day Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. And this is a constant reminder to all our partners who can help that we need more long-range aircraft for Ukraine, we need more air defense for Ukraine, we need more sanctions against Russia," the Head of State said.

Occupants hit a village in Kharkiv region with two multiple rocket launchers: there are victims29.09.24, 14:20 • 18694 views

He cited examples of Russian terror that they carried out in just one day.

"Today in Zaporizhzhia, fourteen people were wounded after a Russian strike. The rubble has been cleared all day. We managed to rescue two people from the rubble. The bombs hit ordinary residential buildings, ordinary city objects. 

14 injured in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack29.09.24, 12:50 • 19165 views

Today, the Russians also struck with guided bombs in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions. In particular, several residential buildings were damaged in Hlukhiv. In Kharkiv region, apartment buildings, energy infrastructure, and medical infrastructure were damaged," the President said in his address.

Russians attacked a railway station in Sumy region with FPV drones: there are wounded29.09.24, 16:11 • 24443 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv

