President: Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine every day

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine every day, UNN reports.

"And this is the daily Russian terror. Every day Russia uses about a hundred guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. And this is a constant reminder to all our partners who can help that we need more long-range aircraft for Ukraine, we need more air defense for Ukraine, we need more sanctions against Russia," the Head of State said.

He cited examples of Russian terror that they carried out in just one day.

"Today in Zaporizhzhia, fourteen people were wounded after a Russian strike. The rubble has been cleared all day. We managed to rescue two people from the rubble. The bombs hit ordinary residential buildings, ordinary city objects.

Today, the Russians also struck with guided bombs in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions. In particular, several residential buildings were damaged in Hlukhiv. In Kharkiv region, apartment buildings, energy infrastructure, and medical infrastructure were damaged," the President said in his address.

