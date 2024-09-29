Occupants hit a village in Kharkiv region with two multiple rocket launchers: there are victims

Today, on September 29, Russian troops attacked the village of Odnorobivka in Kharkiv region with two air strikes. As a result of the enemy attack, a mother and her sick daughter were injured, they have an acute stress reaction. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

On September 29, at about 10:50 a.m., the Russian military shelled the village of Odnorobivka of the Zolochiv community with two multiple rocket launchers. As a result of enemy bombs , six two-story houses, an outpatient clinic, the starosta's office, a cultural center, outbuildings, gas and power grids were partially destroyed and damaged. A residential building caught fire - , law enforcement officials said in a statement.

An 83-year-old local resident and her 49-year-old daughter, who is unable to move independently, were reportedly at the epicenter of the hit. They have an acute stress reaction. Police officers who arrived at the scene took the women to another house.

The whole family, including the 84-year-old father, will be evacuated to Kharkiv in the near future, the police assured.

