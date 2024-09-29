Occupants hit a village in Kharkiv region with two multiple rocket launchers: there are victims

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The occupiers attacked the village of Odnorobivka with two air bombs, damaging buildings and infrastructure. Two local residents were injured and are to be evacuated to Kharkiv.

Today, on September 29, Russian troops attacked the village of Odnorobivka in Kharkiv region with two air strikes. As a result of the enemy attack, a mother and her sick daughter were injured, they have an acute stress reaction. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police. 

On September 29, at about 10:50 a.m., the Russian military shelled the village of Odnorobivka of the Zolochiv community with two multiple rocket launchers. As a result of enemy bombs , six two-story houses, an outpatient clinic, the starosta's office, a cultural center, outbuildings, gas and power grids were partially destroyed and damaged. A residential building caught fire

- , law enforcement officials said in a statement.

An 83-year-old local resident and her 49-year-old daughter, who is unable to move independently,  were reportedly at the epicenter of the hit. They have an acute stress reaction. Police officers who arrived at the scene took the women to another house.

The whole family, including the 84-year-old father, will be evacuated to Kharkiv in the near future, the police assured.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

