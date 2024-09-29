Russians attacked a railway station in Sumy region with FPV drones: there are wounded

The enemy struck a railway station in Sumy region with FPV drones. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, two of its employees and a passenger were injured, UNN reports.

"As a result of hostile shelling by FPV drones at a border railway station in Sumy region, a driver, a station employee and a passenger of train 6605 were injured.

There is no threat to life, doctors are working," the official statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia also added that the armored diesel locomotive was damaged, so the train will continue with an auxiliary locomotive with a slight delay.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of hostile shelling of the Zaporizhzhia-1 railway station on September 29 , the station building and one of the trains were damaged, with no casualties. Trains heading to the shelled station were received at Zaporizhzhia-2 station. Currently, traffic through the station has been restored.