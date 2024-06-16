President of Albania: It is necessary for Russians and Ukrainians to exist peacefully within their internationally recognized borders

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14503 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 139301 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138215 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243568 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150737 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183085 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149933 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139302 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119370 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131978 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152067 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10996 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16484 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30728 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

President of Albania: It is necessary for Russians and Ukrainians to exist peacefully within their internationally recognized borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32934 views

Albanian President Bajram Begaj said that Russians and Ukrainians need to exist peacefully within their internationally recognized borders as part of developing a framework for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

President of Albania: It is necessary for Russians and Ukrainians to exist peacefully within their internationally recognized borders

The need to develop a framework for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which will ensure the peaceful coexistence of the countries within their internationally recognized borders, was stated by President of Albania Bajram Begaj during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Our task is to develop a framework for a further peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. It is necessary for Russians and Ukrainians to exist peacefully within their internationally recognized borders. Albania has strongly condemned Russia's actions. We believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula is the way to restore sustainable and long-lasting peace

- Begay said.

According to him, peace should be achieved under the UN Charter and should include Russia's responsibility for all crimes committed.

The road to peace is not a road to surrender, it must help us to defend our values. In our search for a solution to the conflict, we must reassure that our assistance to Ukraine continues

- He added. 

Recall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that defending Ukraine means uniting all the efforts of the international community to protect it. peace in Ukraine does not mean that it should surrender, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Albania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91