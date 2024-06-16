President of Albania: It is necessary for Russians and Ukrainians to exist peacefully within their internationally recognized borders

The need to develop a framework for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which will ensure the peaceful coexistence of the countries within their internationally recognized borders, was stated by President of Albania Bajram Begaj during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Our task is to develop a framework for a further peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. It is necessary for Russians and Ukrainians to exist peacefully within their internationally recognized borders. Albania has strongly condemned Russia's actions. We believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula is the way to restore sustainable and long-lasting peace - Begay said.

According to him, peace should be achieved under the UN Charter and should include Russia's responsibility for all crimes committed.

The road to peace is not a road to surrender, it must help us to defend our values. In our search for a solution to the conflict, we must reassure that our assistance to Ukraine continues - He added.

Recall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that defending Ukraine means uniting all the efforts of the international community to protect it. peace in Ukraine does not mean that it should surrender, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.