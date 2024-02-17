President: all gaps in sanctions against Russia must be closed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to close all gaps in sanctions against Russia and to tighten restrictions against Russia in all sectors of the Russian economy, including the nuclear sector. The Head of State said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We need to close all the gaps in sanctions against Russia. There should be no sectors of the Russian economy involved in the aggression that are still not under sanctions. This applies in particular to the nuclear sector. Also, Russian assets that are already frozen should be confiscated. And we need to go further. We need to find, freeze and completely pacify every dollar that has been accumulated by Putin and his friends - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Putin must be deprived of any ability to manipulate anyone in the world.

"The world has a document that defines the basic principles of coexistence of nations - the UN Charter. Ukraine has proposed a formula for peace based on the principles and norms of the UN Charter. We were able to unite all representatives of the world to work on the formula of peace and develop details on the organization of the first Global Peace Summit," the President added.

The Head of State reminded that the summit is scheduled to take place in Switzerland, where "the world must decide how to restore the full force of the rules-based world order that Russia has almost destroyed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukrainians are debunking the Russian myth that Ukraine cannot win this war, we can return our land, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can lose. Our actions are limited only by the range and sufficiency of the means of destruction, but this does not depend on us, and the situation in Avdiivka confirms this, he said.