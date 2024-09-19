Preparing for important talks with our European partners before the winter season - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that preparations are underway for talks with European partners before the winter season. Particular attention will be paid to energy, the frontline, Russian assets, and EU accession. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

“We are preparing for important talks with our European partners - with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Now, before the winter season and in general, in this particularly important fall, we have many issues that critically affect Ukraine and the lives of our people. Of course, energy is an urgent priority. The frontline is a constant priority. This includes the supply and joint production of weapons. Political cooperation - we have already started negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, and the negotiation process should be so active that it really strengthens the entire European system. There can be no doubt about the strength of the European project. And also the issue of Russian assets. This should be aimed at protecting life in Ukraine from Russian aggression. There is a clear decision about 50 billion for Ukraine from Russian assets, and we need a mechanism for implementation. So that in the near future it will be felt that there is such support for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU will provide Ukraine with an additional 160 million euros for energy security this winter. In particular, 100 million euros will come from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in the EU for repairs and renewable energy.