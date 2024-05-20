Preparing a "breakthrough" of racists in one of the hottest areas of the frontline in Donetsk region: Russian informant detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78263 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250077 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174089 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165354 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225763 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33689 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43149 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37323 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61675 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55671 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250077 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237577 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224400 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55671 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61675 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112852 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113756 views
Preparing a "breakthrough" of racists in one of the hottest areas of the frontline in Donetsk region: Russian informant detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16009 views

Ukraine's Security Service detained a Russian informant in Donetsk region who was passing on coordinates of Ukrainian military positions to prepare a "breakthrough" attack in the Pokrovsk sector, one of the hottest spots on the frontline.

SBU CI detained another Russian informant in Donetsk region. He was trying to help Russia break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the Pokrovsk sector, which is currently one of the hottest spots on the frontline. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

The offender passed on to the occupiers the geolocation of firing positions of artillery and fortifications of Ukrainian troops. In order to identify the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units, the suspect hitchhiked around the frontline villages, where he secretly recorded the location of potential targets,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during reconnaissance raids, he "reported" to Russian intelligence on the identified points of possible deployment of Ukrainian defenders. According to the received coordinates, the Rashists planned to carry out massive strikes using high-explosive bombs and rocket artillery.

The SBU officers took measures to secure the Armed Forces of Ukraine's base points and then detained the suspect in his own home. The SBU seized the informant's cell phone, from which he was transmitting voice messages with intelligence. The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism.

The offender remotely maintained contact with two acquaintances - militants of the Russian occupation groups fighting on the eastern front. Through them, the information was passed to the Russian military intelligence, which planned to use it to prepare combat operations in Donetsk region.

Based on the evidence obtained, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). He is currently in custody. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a 30-year-old Kharkiv resident who was preparing a series of rocket and bomb attacks on the combat positions of the Defense Forces.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

