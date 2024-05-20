Preparing a "breakthrough" of racists in one of the hottest areas of the frontline in Donetsk region: Russian informant detained

SBU CI detained another Russian informant in Donetsk region. He was trying to help Russia break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the Pokrovsk sector, which is currently one of the hottest spots on the frontline. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

The offender passed on to the occupiers the geolocation of firing positions of artillery and fortifications of Ukrainian troops. In order to identify the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units, the suspect hitchhiked around the frontline villages, where he secretly recorded the location of potential targets, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during reconnaissance raids, he "reported" to Russian intelligence on the identified points of possible deployment of Ukrainian defenders. According to the received coordinates, the Rashists planned to carry out massive strikes using high-explosive bombs and rocket artillery.

The SBU officers took measures to secure the Armed Forces of Ukraine's base points and then detained the suspect in his own home. The SBU seized the informant's cell phone, from which he was transmitting voice messages with intelligence. The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism.

The offender remotely maintained contact with two acquaintances - militants of the Russian occupation groups fighting on the eastern front. Through them, the information was passed to the Russian military intelligence, which planned to use it to prepare combat operations in Donetsk region.

Based on the evidence obtained, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). He is currently in custody. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

