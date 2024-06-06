Prepared the capture of Volchansk in Kharkiv region: an informant of the Russian special service was detained

The Security Service detained a Russian informant who spied on the locations of Ukrainian troops defending Volchansk. An accomplice of the aggressor tracked the exact time and directions of flights of attack helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which cover the ground units of the Defense Forces from the air. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy was interested in the combat positions of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and heavy artillery, which keep the assault groups of the invaders under fire control. The rashists needed intelligence for new attempts to capture the city and further advance in the Kharkiv direction.

To perform an enemy task, the informant went around the territory of Volchansk and nearby villages, where he recorded geolocations of Ukrainian defenders.At the same time, the person involved "in the Dark" asked for the information he needed from local residents during conversations on everyday topics. Then he reported the information received by phone to the Russian special service.

The SBU gradually documented the criminal actions of the person involved, carried out comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of Ukrainian troops, and at the final stage detained him in his own home.

According to the counterintelligence service of the Security Service, the detainee is an ideological supporter of rashism, who was remotely recruited by the Russian military intelligence service in 2023. He joined active intelligence and subversive activities during the repeated enemy offensive on Kharkiv region, - the message says.

Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if possible, their identification on the ground). The attacker is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

