Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14483 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Prepared Russian missile strikes on fuel bases in Zaporizhia: FSB agent detained

Kyiv • UNN

 23293 views

In Zaporozhye, an FSB agent was detained who collected intelligence about fuel and lubricants bases and routes of tanker trucks carrying fuel for Ukrainian military equipment to prepare new Russian missile strikes and drone strikes.

Prepared Russian missile strikes on fuel bases in Zaporizhia: FSB agent detained

The Security Service detained an FSB agent who was preparing new missile and drone strikes by the Russian Federation on the frontline Zaporozhye. According to counterintelligence, this time the aggressor was particularly interested in local fuel and lubricants bases. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy wanted to get information about the routes of tanker trucks that transport fuel for military equipment of the Defense Forces. To get intelligence, the FSB attracted its agent – a 47-year-old unemployed resident of Zaporozhye.

The defendant traveled around the territory of the Regional Center and its environs, where he recorded geolocations of logistics warehouses. During such trips, the agent also tracked the movement of tankers moving in the direction of the southern front. In the future, he had to pass on the information received to the FSB in the form of marks on Google Maps with a detailed description of potential targets.

However, the SBU counterintelligence service thwarted enemy plans and detained the attacker in Goryachy when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a critical infrastructure facility.

During a search of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone was seized, which he used in intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by prior agreement of a group of persons). The attacker is in custody. He faces life in prison.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
