Set up a communication system for the invaders: a resident of Kharkiv region is suspected of collaborating

In the Kharkiv region, a collaborator who deliberately held a position in the occupation administration, set up a communication station and repaired cables was exposed.

Writes UNN with reference to The Telegram Channel of the Kharkiv prosecutor's office.

Details

Law enforcement officers exposed a resident of Balakleya, who worked for the invaders.

According to the investigation, before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, he worked as a cable operator at the enterprise, but in early May 2022, when M. Balakleya was captured by the Russian armed forces, a local resident voluntarily took the position of "specialist in housing and communal services operation" in the occupation administration.

The defendant checked and set up an automatic telephone exchange, repaired communication cables and telephones.

He performed his" duties " until the de-occupation of the city.

The man stayed in Balakleya and chose the position "go unnoticed". It is reported that law enforcement officers collected the necessary evidence base and exposed the collaborator.

