Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Collaborators double prices for medicines in the occupied territories of Kherson region - The Resistance Center

Kyiv

 16911 views

Collaborators have doubled the price of medicines in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, and even at inflated prices it is impossible to find the necessary medicines.

Collaborators double prices for medicines in the occupied territories of Kherson region - The Resistance Center

Collaborators have doubled the price of medicines in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region. However, even at inflated prices, it is impossible to find the necessary drugs. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports .

he situation with the provision of essential medicines to the population in the temporarily occupied Kherson region is reaching critical proportions. Even if it is possible to buy medicines, the price will be at least twice the actual cost,

- the statement said.

Details

However, in most pharmacies, even at inflated prices, it is impossible to find the necessary drugs. There are cases when people post notices on the entrances of houses about the need for a particular medicine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has destroyed the entire pharmaceutical network and is not even trying to remedy the situation. The civilian population is of the least interest to him,

- added the CNS.

