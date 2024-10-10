Preparation for winter: “Ukrenergo has accumulated a threefold stock of repair equipment

“Ukrenergo has accumulated a threefold stock of repair equipment to prepare for winter. This was announced by the acting Chairman of the Board of the company Oleksii Brekht during the Business Energy 2024 forum, UNN reports with reference to the press service of Ukrenergo.

“We have a full range of relevant power electrical equipment and a backup emergency transformer fleet. This winter, we are probably more prepared than ever for all possible scenarios so that we can respond to them properly,” Brecht said.

The acting Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo also told how the experience gained by the company's employees has significantly accelerated the time for restoring damaged equipment.

“During the last massive missile attack, four of our 750 kV substations were hit. And we restored their full operation in 13 days. This is due to the fact that we have a fleet of equipment, a professional team of people who are ready to come and start doing this work. And we have everything we need almost at the facility to be restored, which greatly affects how long it will take. We learned how to install an autotransformer in three weeks by transporting it from another region. Believe me, no one has ever done this in three weeks. We are setting records that our colleagues can now look up to,” Brecht said.

On the eve of winter, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated $825 million to support Ukraine's energy system, which is constantly under attack by Russia.