Power supply disrupted in occupied Sevastopol due to UAV crash into substation
In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, there was a partial power outage due to a downed drone hitting the equipment of the Sevastopol substation.
In the occupied Sevastopol, a partial power outage was recorded as a result of the downed UAVs hitting the equipment of the Sevastopol substation.
In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a partial power outage was caused by the disconnection of some equipment at the Sevastopol substation. Debris from downed UAVs fell on the substation.
Earlier, a series of explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
