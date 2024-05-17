Power supply disrupted in occupied Sevastopol due to UAV crash into substation

In the occupied Sevastopol, a partial power outage was recorded as a result of the downed UAVs hitting the equipment of the Sevastopol substation. This was reported by Governor razvozhayev, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a partial power outage was caused by the disconnection of some equipment at the Sevastopol substation. Debris from downed UAVs fell on the substation.

Recall

Earlier, a series of explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea