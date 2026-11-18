Portugal is providing Ukraine’s energy sector with a new aid package worth €1.8 million. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.

€1 million will be allocated to the purchase of energy equipment through UN mechanisms, and €800,000 through the Energy Support Fund. This support makes it possible to replenish equipment reserves more promptly and accelerate restoration works - Shmyhal said after a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, Paulo Rangel.

In addition

Shmyhal and Rangel discussed deepening energy cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal. In particular, they discussed the possibility of using equipment from thermal power plants that have been decommissioned. They agreed to continue working in this direction.

I briefed my colleague on our urgent needs: transformers, equipment for distributed generation, and cable products. Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation between Portuguese manufacturers and Ukrainian energy companies. We value Portugal’s consistent solidarity and support. We will continue deepening the dialogue for the sake of our mutually beneficial partnership - the Minister of Energy concluded.

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