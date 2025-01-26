Pope calls for a single Easter date for all Christians

Pope Francis has called on Christians to introduce a single date for the celebration of Easter. This is reported by Vatican News with reference to the Pope's sermon, UNN reports.

During his speech, the pontiff emphasized that 2025 marks the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, the first of the great Ecumenical Councils to adopt the Nicene Creed of the only Son of God.

The anniversary of its proclamation, according to the Pope, should be an occasion for all Christians "who recite the same Creed and believe in the same God.

Let us rediscover the common roots of faith. Let us preserve unity - urged the pontiff.

The Pope called on Christians to work together and take a decisive step forward toward unity around the common date of Easter. He also noted that this year Easter falls on the same date for both the Julian and Gregorian calendars.

